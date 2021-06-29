This afternoon Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced on its social channels that it has acquired the studio Housemarque, which recently gave birth to Returnal for PlayStation 5. However, the tweet shared by the company’s Japanese division made a mistake, instead revealing the acquisition of another important study: Bluepoint Games. The tweet was promptly removed, but traces of it remain online: the image presents, in addition to the Bluepoint logo, also the key visual of Demon’s Souls. The official announcement, therefore, would seem imminent.

For those who don’t know, Bluepoint Games is the Canadian studio that over the years has dealt with remasters and remakes of important Japanese titles such as Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush Remastered and, recently, Demon’s Souls for PlayStation 5 (here you can find our review).

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu