During the last financial report of PlayStation some casualties have been announced that the own Sony has recognized, this has mainly affected the software sales of the company itself. In addition, the constant comment on the lack of components continues to be manifested, which clearly serve to assemble each and every one of the PS5.

After the financial complications at a general level of the company, the Japanese affirmed that they have had to make a price increase in blu ray devices, speakers, computers, among other devices. Given this, investors have asked him if at some point they will give the console an increase PlayStation which has a price of $499 USD in version with disc and $399 in digital only.

This is what he commented Hiroki Totokithe director of the financial part of Sony:

On a possible price increase for the PS5, at this time there is nothing specific that I can share with you about the prices.

In the final months of this year, technology analysts predicted that products that rely on semiconductors will become more expensive as chipmakers increase their numbers and the companies that buy them pass the costs on to consumers. Everything would be a matter of domino effect that will reach the end user.

Publisher’s note: For now, raising the price would not be a good strategy on the part of PlayStation, given that great games will arrive in these months that could be the trigger for new potential buyers. And if they thought about buying a console before, an increase can direct consumers to a resounding “no”.

Via: VGC