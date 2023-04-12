sony and your brand PlayStation have made it clear that they will do everything possible to prevent Microsoft acquire Activision Blizzard King, even if it means taking controversial and ridiculous actions. Just when we thought they couldn’t go any lower, we found out that they supported a group of players’ lawsuit against the acquisition.

According to documents obtained by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, sony has surprised Microsoft by joining the lawsuit filed by a group of ten players against the acquisition of Activision. Initially, the claim had been rejected by the authorities, considering it “implausible”, but the players and their legal representatives modified it and submitted a second attempt.

Updates in “gamer lawsuit” meant to block Microsoft-Activision deal

– After initial dismissal, amended suit to be filed today

– Gamers’ lawyers were to depose Nintendo of America pres. Doug Bowser, but Nintendo refused after dismissal

–Sony’s been sharing docs, to M’s “surprise” pic.twitter.com/TOOsWPOXmZ — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 10, 2023

This second attempt allowed the disclosure of documents containing information about the process, including the subpoenas that had been issued for the companies involved. In the case of Nintendothe presence of Doug BowserPresident of Nintendo of Americabut the company refused to participate after the lawsuit was rejected. nvidia was also contemplated in the lawsuit, but the company also refused to participate.

The participation of sony in the lawsuit filed by a group of players against the acquisition of Activision has surprised Microsoft. The Japanese company sent documents on two occasions to be considered as part of the legal process to avoid the purchase of Activision.

In contrast, when Microsoft did the same before the FTC, sony it refused on the grounds that the translation and localization of the Japanese documents would be costly and time consuming. The answer of sony before the demand of the players has left to Microsoft surprised and the company of Xbox indicated that it will also receive the documentation sent to the plaintiffs by sony.

