At the end of last year, a new report emerged assuring that Sony he had almost ready his answer to Xbox Game Pass. Apparently, this new service will combine PS Now Y PS Plus in oneself, and it seems that the first indications of its existence are already manifesting itself. We say this because the Japanese firm has already begun to withdraw prepaid cards from PS Now Of the stores.

This information comes from VentureBeat, where they inform us that as of January 21 this year, the video game retail stores in United Kingdom must remove all prepaid cards from PS Now. Game, a popular video game franchise in Europe, received a message from Sony demanding the following:

“The stores will have until the close of Wednesday, January 19 to eliminate all prepaid cards that are available to customers on the shelves and modify their digital platforms in accordance with this commercial update.”

At the time of writing, Sony It has not offered an official response to all this.

Does this necessarily mean that PS Now will it disappear? Well no, but I can’t imagine why Sony You will have made this spontaneous decision. Sure there are a couple of things happening behind the scenes, and we just have to wait for the official data. But as I was saying a few moments ago, this could indicate that the fusion between PS Now and PS Plus is imminent.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a pretty rare move on Sony’s part. I mean, there is also the possibility that this is exclusive to UK stores for reasons beyond our knowledge, but if this measure also applies to other territories, such as the United States, then it does mean that something important is coming.

Via: VentureBeat