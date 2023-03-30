after the last update important of playstation 5, some exciting new features were introduced, but some problems also arose. As a result, sony has released several updates minors to fix them.

The company recently launched the update 23.01-07.01.01 to fix an annoying bug that affected some players in the Game Library. Therefore, it is recommended to update your console to avoid any problems and improve the performance of the Game Library.

The last update 23.01-07.01.01 of playstation 5 It doesn’t introduce any new features, but it does solve an annoying problem that has been around for some time. Under certain conditions, player content was not displayed properly in the Game Library, resulting in inconvenience for users. However, the recent update has fixed this issue. It is important to note that this update requires 834 MB of free space for installation.

According to the documentation that sony released for this update, there are no other fixes, indicating that this update was released to specifically address the issue. A similar situation arose with the update 23.01-07.01.00 when buggy voice chat was implemented Discord.

Via: PSBlog