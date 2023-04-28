The Verge: Sony ships 6.3 million PlayStation 5s to market in Q1 2023

Sony reported 6.3 million units of PlayStation 5 consoles shipped to the market in the first quarter of 2023. About it informs edition of The Verge.

According to current report on earnings, for the same period in 2022, the firm shipped about 2 million units — more than three times less. Thus, Sony sent a record number of PS5s for sale in the quarter. In total, the Japanese company sold 38.4 million units of set-top boxes.

Also for the whole of 2022, Sony shipped 19.1 million consoles. This is more than the company predicted to ship – 18 million units.

At the same time, Bloomberg journalists drew attention to the discrepancy between the number of consoles shipped and the units of video games sold. The corporation’s revenue from software sales has generally grown, but in the fourth quarter of 2022, Sony sold only 68 million copies of games – in the last quarter of 2021, the company sold 70.5 million copies.

At the end of April, journalists from the Wccftech publication noticed that Sony increased the supply of PS5, thereby hitting the resellers’ business. On sites with announcements, PlayStation 5 consoles were sold at a discount.