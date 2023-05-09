In a tweet posted Friday, the California-based studio wrote: “Dear friends, our adventure in pixelopus has come to an end. As we look to the future, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate gamers who have supported us in our mission to create beautiful and imaginative games with heart. We are very grateful”.

The studio was founded in 2014 and released its first game, entwined, that same year. The game was announced as a surprise during the conference of E3 of sony and it was available the same day.

Subsequently, they released the adventure game based on the painting, called Concrete Genie in 2019, which was nominated for numerous awards, including two BAFTA Video Game Awards.

In June 2021 it was announced that the third game of pixelopus would be a title for PS5 developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. It is not clear if this project is still active.

Speaking about the studio closure, lead environment artist pixelopusBob Archibald, tweeted: “I like to think that with Concrete Genie we made the world a little better place, and not many games get the chance to try and pull it off these days. I will always be grateful for the time I spent building imaginative worlds with this amazing team.”

Through a statement, sony stated:

“playstation studios He regularly assesses his portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short- and long-term strategic goals. As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that pixelopus It will close on June 2.

Author’s note: It’s always sad when a studio closes its doors, especially when they create games as artistic as those of pixelopusHopefully the staff members will find another job soon.