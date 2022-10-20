Since Sony announced its first games of PlayStation for pc, there has been the constant question of whether one day the Japanese company will release a port for these devices. Well, many of his greatest hits like Uncharted either spider-man already had such treatment; And now, a clue emerges that could lead to the long-awaited game.

Through social media, Sony published a kind of dynamic or activation where they put a photo with Zoom activated, and this was about guessing what game it was. And giving a thorough review, it is evident that it is about Bloodborne. But the curious thing is that moments later the publication was deleted, something that the fans saw as suspicious.

This kind of practice also happened a week ago with Horizon Forbidden Westbut different from BloodborneThey did not delete the image. That makes fans think that the cover shown is a new version for the title in PS5 Y pc. However, they may have had the catch scheduled for a totally different day.

For now, god of war ragnarok is the star videogame with which Sony say goodbye to 2022, so little by little we are seeing information from the networks, even some media have already begun to play it. The weight it will have on the different platforms is even mentioned. PlayStationsince this title is a crossgen with the PS4.

Remember you can play Bloodborne in PS4.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: Surely it was just an incorrect publication, which is why we will surely see it in the future. The truth, for now it is a bit unlikely that there will be anything new related to Bloodborne.