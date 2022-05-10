Sony released the financial results of the last fiscal year, which officially ended on March 31st. PlayStation 4 in recent months has reached the quota of 117.2 million units distributed (of which approximately 100,000 between January and March), while PlayStation 5 reached the figure of 19.3 million: of these, 2 million were distributed in the quarter before the end of the fiscal year, down from the 3 million consoles placed in the same period last year. These are, especially in the case of PlayStation 5, results slightly below expectations, but inevitable given the distribution problems related to the pandemic and the lack of chips.

While waiting for production to grow, driven by the publication of weight exclusives and next-gen titles, sales of the software grow, with 70.5 million copies sold on PS4 and PS5 in the last quarter of 2021, 9.1 million copies more than at the same period of the previous year. Of these, around 14.5 million copies come from first-party titles.

The digital market continues to remain fairly stable, involving 71% of total copies sold in the last year. Subscriptions to the PlayStation Plusin March of this year, they reached 47.4 million.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu