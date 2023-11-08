Today has been very important for the video game industry, since it has been confirmed that a Zelda movie is in planning, which leads us to a massive reaction from people on networks who are already applying for the favorite actors to participate in the film. For its part, the impact of the news has had consequences on Sony, these with energies that could be considered positive.

For those who are not clear, this film is an affiliation between Nintendo and Sony Picturesso part of the profits are going to go to the latter, and that has caused the company’s shares to rise within a few minutes of the news being announced by the company itself. Shigeru Miyamoto. Therefore, the distribution is under the seal of the affiliates, a collaboration that perhaps was not seen coming due to their rivalry in video games.

For now, the only thing that is known about the film is that it will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., the address will run by Wesball. That is to say, the person in charge of this will be neither more nor less than lending his vision to the film tapes. Venom and Morbius. This is an element so that users may have some fear, but it is possible that the tables could change and that there would be a surprise on the part of the filmmaker.

In news related to this film, users have already mentioned who would be the perfect actor to play the main character, Link. If you want to know who it is, you can check it out in the following link.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The only bad thing about the movie is that we will be waiting for years like what happened with Mario’s, although I hope there are only a couple of them, since the mustachioed man was begging to launch the filming. Let’s hope for a Zelda trailer at least by the end of 2024.