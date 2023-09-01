This week has been a surprise for PlayStation fans, since it was announced that the online service of PS Plus It will raise its price as of September 6 of the current year. And while the company’s shares were expected to take a nosedive after the announcement, it appears to have been the complete opposite.

As mentioned by media such as Bloomberg the actions of sony they rose up to 3.4% in Tokyo a few hours ago, thus being the biggest gain in more than a month, this after the announcement by the company.

The analyst of CLSA, Amit Gargsaid that these strong increases could make sony make an additional $688 million in sales and $378 million in operating profit annually, implying that its increases do not affect people’s interest in continuing to subscribe to the service.

Here what was commented by the director of acquisition and content operations of PlayStation, Adam Michel:

This price adjustment will allow us to continue to provide high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

It is worth mentioning that it was not said whether there will be improvements or benefits of any kind for users after entering this stage of the price increase, or if everything will remain just as it is at this very moment. Added to that, not everyone is happy with their next accessory, the playstation portalwhich could have poor sales like the VR2.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is a bit strange to see that after bad decisions, good numbers are reached, but it is not so surprising because of what has happened with Netflix in recent years.