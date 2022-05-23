Every week that passes we are getting closer to the expansions of PSPlusan online service that will provide both classic and new games to users of PlayStation. With the arrival date so close Sony has prepared something very special, a guide that will help customers decide whether or not they want to join this proposal.

The first thing they mention to us are the release dates for each region. These are the following:

– Asia (except Japan): will be released today.

– Japan: scheduled for June 2, 2022.

– North and South America: scheduled for June 13, 2022.

– Australia, New Zealand and Europe: scheduled for June 23, 2022.

Then, they put us a table with the benefits of each plan:

The markets that will have the service in the cloud for the games of PS3. Latin America is totally excluded:

– Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania , Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

These are the available prices:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

– Latin America

$6.99 monthly / $16.99 quarterly / $39.99 annually

– USA

$9.99 monthly/ $24.99 quarterly/ $59.99 annually

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

– Latin America

$10.49 monthly / $27.99 quarterly / $66.99 annually

– USA

$14.99 monthly/ $39.99 quarterly/ $99.99 annually

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM (DELUXE FOR LATAM)

– Latin America

$11.99 monthly / $31.99 quarterly / $76.99 annually

– USA

$17.99 monthly/ $49.99 quarterly/ $119.99 annually

On the other hand, it is confirmed that the titles will change month after month, so there will always be something new to play on the platform:

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

– There will be a monthly update on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and both levels above) and will include new PS4 and PS5 games every month, the same as what PlayStation Plus members currently get.

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

– There will be another monthly update in the middle of the month with new games on the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans. The number of updated games will vary each month.

In minor details, it is stated that digital titles can be played offline, but every seven days you must go through the DRM registry to verify that the subscription is still active. For its part, the demos of hours will have the option to transfer the progress to the final version of the game, something that will help users not to start from scratch.

You can also purchase the DLC of any title available in the catalog, these will be used with the standard title. Also, if you already have a classic game that you bought before, you can download it completely free of charge, even if you are not active on the service.

The game catalog is subject to availability. Old ones will go out for new ones to come in month after month.

Source: PlayStation