The acquisition of Bungie from Sony PlayStation has been very loud and is certainly helping the company’s stock value. At the time of writing, in fact, the value of the company’s shares is + 4.3%, for a value per share of $ 111.48.

Obviously, the change is not solely the result of the announcement of the acquisition of Bungie and the growth had already started in the previous hours. However, the fact that there has not been a decline immediately after the announcement is in itself a positive note. In fact, we recall that Microsoft had lost 1% immediately after the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (which instead had gained about + 28%).

However, we note that the value of Sony’s shares has not yet returned to that of January 18, 2022, the day of announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. In turn, this value was lower than that of the first half of the month. The value of the company’s shares, in essence, is certainly not determined solely by the announcement of acquisitions of the gaming division.

