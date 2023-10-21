The parent company of PlayStation, sonyhas donated $2 million for humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict between Israel and Loop. sony He has indicated that he has donated the money to the Japanese Red Cross Society and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In addition, several companies in the Sony Group They are running programs that match donations made by employees to nonprofit organizations.

Return Digital He has also made an unspecified donation to support Palestinians affected by the current fighting.

“We have donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, who are providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families, we ask that you consider donating if you are in a position to do so,” the editor stated.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that an agreement had been reached with Egypt to allow the delivery of limited aid to the neighboring Palestinian territory of Loop.

People there are in urgent need of essentials such as food, water, fuel and medicine after Israel impose a blockade on Loop 11 days ago.

This measure was taken in response to the Palestinian militant group Hamaswhich killed 1,400 people in a raid from Loop on October 7. Since then, Loop has been devastated by a series of Israeli airstrikes that have reportedly killed more than 3,000 people, and is currently Israel prepares to launch a ground assault.

With a similar donation of 2 million dollars, sony was one of many companies in the video game industry that donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia to the country last year.

Via: VGC