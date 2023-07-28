sony has published a job announcement for the search for a manager specialized in “Corporate Strategy & Development-Integration and Acceleration”, i.e. a figure capable of applying new growth strategies for the company, but there is one detail that suggests that Sony is looking at possible “inorganic” acquisitions of large calibre, as whole publishers or large teams.
In fact, the term is found precisely in the more detailed description of the role in question, which specifies how this must take into consideration “opportunities for inorganic growth”. Although it may seem like a kind of joke on the classic term used by Sony and its supporters to describe the company’s way of making acquisitions, it is precisely a definition used officially by the Japanese manufacturer.
Organic and inorganic growth
As you probably know, in the face of large acquisitions by Microsoft, such as that of Activision Blizzard, PlayStation and its fans have always resisted the desire to seek “organic growth”, which should mean targeted acquisitions designed precisely for specific purposes, usually of team with which there is already a solid partnership.
So what would the abstruse term “inorganic growth” mean? Logically, the opposite sense to that previously said: an expansion not dictated by a well-defined strategy of strengthening specific elements of production and aimed above all at expanding productive power, perhaps through the acquisition of intellectual properties of large caliber.
Something similar, in fact, has also been seen with the acquisition of Bungie by Sony, but the search for a specialist in this area suggests new possibilities in this sense.
