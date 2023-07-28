sony has published a job announcement for the search for a manager specialized in “Corporate Strategy & Development-Integration and Acceleration”, i.e. a figure capable of applying new growth strategies for the company, but there is one detail that suggests that Sony is looking at possible “inorganic” acquisitions of large calibre, as whole publishers or large teams.

In fact, the term is found precisely in the more detailed description of the role in question, which specifies how this must take into consideration “opportunities for inorganic growth”. Although it may seem like a kind of joke on the classic term used by Sony and its supporters to describe the company’s way of making acquisitions, it is precisely a definition used officially by the Japanese manufacturer.