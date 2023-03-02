One of the most anticipated events by Sony fans are the State of play. Where, almost always, pleasant surprises and releases are revealed that make PlayStation console owners proud, showing them the panorama of exclusives and video games that they will have access to in the near future. Sadly, the latest edition left a lot to be desired, but all this is expected to change at the imminent PlayStation Showcase 2023.

While Xbox continues to show the progress of redfall, Forza Motorsport and more. nintendo announces Pikmin 4DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and purple and Sony… well, Sony left its fans disappointed with the lack of a big announcement in the most recent State of play. However, it seems that the situation could turn around, if the company is saving the best for the future. Playstation Showcase of this year.

yes we had some Street Fighter 6 and the remake of resident evil 4 but, outside of 15 minutes of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, there was nothing that blew the fans’ minds. Who felt that most of the ads were filler. And it is that the number of games that Sony has under development is immense and none of these titles appeared at the event.

This is why the PlayStation Showcase is expected to feature more exclusives than ever before. It is very likely that among them is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2whose release date is scheduled for autumn 2023. The remake of Silent Hill 2 it should also have some update or a new trailer at least. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is another long-awaited title that arrives on consoles in winter and details of its gameplay are expected. Not to mention the anticipation caused by the multiplayer of The Last of Usand this is only the obvious.

It remains to be seen if Bungie will show any of the FPS it is developing for Sony. Housemarque, creators of returnable They also confirmed working on a project for PlayStation and there are strong rumors about a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

Editor’s note: E3 may be dead, but either way, this season is still the most exciting due to the introductions Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony all do on their side. It will not be a surprise to confirm that everyone saved their best for such events.