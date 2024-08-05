Right now PlayStation is not going through the best time of releases, given that its next exclusive called Astro Bot It is the last one they will have for the rest of the year, and after this there is nothing on the horizon but Marvel´s Wolverinefrom which some footage has been leaked. However, there are rumors that there will be a new showcase from the company in the coming months, and it is possible that during it there will be talk of what is coming from major studios, Santa Monica It is one of them.

As mentioned in the forums ResetEra an employee of those in charge of God of War He mentioned that they have been working on taking care of the entire character development process in their new IP. Adding that he was delighted to be back in Santa Monica After a brief departure to work on Striking Distance and Unknown Worlds.

Here is what was mentioned:

Santa Monica Studios presented me with the opportunity to return as a character supervisor, handling the entire character development process, on their new IP, so here I am, excited to be back, working with the team again and bringing the characters together in the video games.

This is the description of the study:

Sony Santa Monica, also known as Santa Monica Studio, is an American video game developer that is part of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Founded in 1999, the studio is located in Los Angeles, California, and is best known for its work on the God of War series, one of the most successful and critically acclaimed franchises in video game history. Santa Monica Studio has built a reputation for its ability to create deep narrative experiences and action games with exceptional gameplay. The studio has worked on multiple titles over the years, but the God of War series, especially the 2018 reboot and its 2022 sequel “God of War: Ragnarök,” has been its most notable work.

If the rumors are true, we may get to know the new project within a few months at a hypothetical showcase of PlayStation.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: It’s time for Sony’s developers to renew themselves in terms of franchises, and there is also talk that Naughty Dog is working on another project that is not related to its usual brands.