Confirmation came with a post on X | Twitter where she announced that she had joined Sony Santa Monica, again as narrative director, with a photo attached that portrays her in front of the Kratos sculpture present in the studio’s offices.

Sony Santa Monica Studio the PlayStation Studios team behind the God of War series, has hired Bonnie Jean Mah which was previously there narrative director of the Gears of War franchise at The Coalition.

What’s cooking at Sony Santa Monica?

As mentioned at the beginning, Bonnie Jean Mah worked at The Coalition from 2012 to 2017 and from 2020 to 2022, holding the role of narrative director of the Gears of War franchise since 2021. Furthermore, during her career she also worked for Relic Entertainment and TiMi Studio Group, the studio belonging to Tecent.

It is currently unclear which project he will take part in at Sony Santa Monica. We know that the PlayStation Studios team is working on a new fantasy IP, but according to some rumors from reliable sources such as The Snitch and ViewerAnon, a DLC or semi-sequel to God of War is also in development. Furthermore, we know that a Prime Video TV series based on the Spartan’s exploits is also in production.