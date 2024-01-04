Sony PlayStation published a video in which he quickly shows the most important ones games coming in 2024 on PS5 . Let's see the complete list, which also includes games whose release date had not yet been confirmed:

The most relevant names on the Sony PlayStation list

The official PlayStation website states, “All featured titles are scheduled for release in 2024 at the time of publication [di questo editoriale]. Release dates for previously unreleased titles are subject to change and may vary by region. For the most up-to-date information, please contact your publisher.”

Even with all the possible clauses, Sony states that currently games such as Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater are scheduled for 2024. Officially, however, we had not yet received this information. Of course, it's possible that they'll be delayed or that Sony may have included them by mistake.

The rest of PlayStation's list is made up of well-known games whose release dates have been confirmed for the current year.