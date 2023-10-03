Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 bundle which includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This bundle is set to release alongside the game on 20th October. As with earlier bundles for the likes of God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West, it will come with the standard PS5 console and a voucher to download a copy of the game.

While Sony hasn’t officially released a price for this upcoming deal, according to Kotaku The bundle will cost $560 (so around £465), offering a small saving on buying the console and game separately. This is also cheaper than the previously announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited edition bundle, which includes themed hardware. That deal will set you back £569.99.



But wait, there’s more. Sony has also released another trailer for its upcoming PS5 exclusive, and it’s a doozy!

The extended 60-second CGI TV spot shows our two spider-men zipping their athletic way through New York before the mighty great hulking mass that is Venom bursts onto the scene in a flurry of battered cars and razor-sharp teeth.

While Peter and Miles’ fight with the sentient alien symbiote (which I am assuming is Harry Obsorne underneath) serves as a powerful backdrop to this teaser, hinting at how formidable a foe Venom will be on the game’s release, the two heroes can also be heard dealing with their own inner turbines. “Do I have what it takes to protect the people I love,” Miles asks, as Peter worries he isn’t strong enough to save the city.

Don’t worry chaps, I believe in you! You can watch for yourself in the video below.

There is not much longer to wait until we can find out for ourselves just what Venom will be like to come face to face with.

In the meantime, our Aoife went hands on with the upcoming release earlier this year. You can read her thoughts about her so far on Insomniac’s sequel here, or you can watch in video form via the first embedded above.