Sony has revealed some of the games that it will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from 26th to 29th September. At the moment there are only two titles that the company has previewed, both of which are highly anticipated. They are ASTRO-BOT And MONSTER HUNTER WILDhere are the initiatives that will be held for the two titles:

ASTRO-BOT – In addition to a playable demo, a giant ASTRO BOT-themed gacha machine will be present in the PlayStation pavilion. It will be possible to obtain one of four t-shirts dedicated to the game.

MONSTER HUNTER WILD – The PlayStation pavilion will host 40 stations to try the demo of the game, in total during the event there will be 150 stations where it will be possible to play it in preview. Those who try it in the PlayStation pavilion will receive a free keychain.

The company will also be holding a variety of events that will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. PlayStation Japan. No further details have been released at this time, we will just have to wait and see.

Source: Sony away Gematsu