As the holiday season approaches, Sony finally revealed what had been rumored for months, the new model of PlayStation 5 that seeks to satisfy the changing needs of gamers. The company’s engineering and design team collaborated on this new design that offers greater flexibility.

With the same technological characteristics that make the PlayStation 5 In one of the best options for gaming, the new design integrates a smaller form factor as well as an attached Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.

The volume of the new PlayStation 5 decreased by 30% while weight was reduced by 18% to 24% compared to current models. With four separate cover panels and the top part in a glossy finish, the bottom part has a matte finish.

The digital edition of this PS5 allows you to add an Ultra HD Blue-ray drive, which will be sold separately for $79.99.

This model of PlayStation 5 It will be available starting in November in the United States at various retailers and on direct.playstation.com. In the following months, it will be gradually launched in other countries. Once the inventory of the current model of PlayStation 5, the new model will be the only one available. The recommended prices for this new console are as follows.

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

United Kingdom PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – 66,980 JPY PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY



A horizontal stand will be included with the new model of PS5. In addition, a new vertical support compatible with all models of PS5 It will be sold separately for 29.99 USD. We are ten days away from the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2with additional games like Alan Wake 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III which will be released shortly after.

With these amazing games coming, plus recent releases like EA Sports FC 24, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, and Baldur’s Gate 3there is a lot for players to enjoy in the PS5 in this Christmas season.

PlayStation 5 specifications

External dimensions Approx. 358 × 96 × 216mm Weight Approx. 3.2kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2 Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Broadband SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Wideband reading PS5 disc drive Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disk drive Video output Compatible with 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specific for HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Front console input/output USB Type-C® (Super Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® (Super Speed ​​USB) Rear console input/output USB Type-A (Super Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) x2 Grid Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications

External dimensions Approx. 358 × 80 × 216mm Weight Approx. 2.6kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2 Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Broadband SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Wideband reading PS5 disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disk drive Video output Compatible with 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specific for HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Front console input/output USB Type-C® (Super Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C® (Super Speed ​​USB) Rear console input/output USB Type-A (Super Speed ​​USB 10Gbps) x2 Grid Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Via: PlayStation Blog

Editor’s note: It’s beautiful, I still prefer the original but the removable panels to personalize the console really caught my attention and I like the shape of the new Blu-ray drive.