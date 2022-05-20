Many of you have probably already heard of the Metaverse. While this is a buzzword for a lot of companies, there are various definitions that explain what it actually means. For Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, it’s an interactive world in which to socialize and get to work. The concept of Sonyapparently it’s a little different.

Speaking at a business strategy meeting, the CEO Kenichiro Yoshida he obviously touched on the concept and believes his company is well positioned to play a leading role in the emerging trend. As part of his he keynote, he has repeatedly referred to Fortnite, explaining that subsidiaries such as PlayStation, Sony Pictures and Sony Music have all contributed to the battle royale to create interactive experiences.

Yoshida’s vision of the metaverse is one “social space and a live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect“- all products in which Sony plays an active role, of course. It is clear that this metaverse concept is one in which people come together to share.”time and space“, such as a virtual concert.

Without revealing specific products, Yoshida spoke at length about PlayStation’s plan to develop ten live service games and how the Destiny Bungie developer experience will help influence those efforts. Indeed, it appears the company intends to leverage its various media divisions to create interactive experiences that unite all aspects of its businesses.

Source: Pushsquare.