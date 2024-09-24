Sony has revealed Ghost of Yōtei from Sucker Punch, a follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, and it’s due out next year.

The game will feature an all-new Ghost protagonist named Atsu and takes place in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei – that’s on the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan.

The reveal trailer has something of a western vibe to it, with plenty of horse-riding and guitar music, and of course it looks stunning.

Ghost of Yōtei – Announce Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

It looks like Atsu will be joined by a wolf companion, although she appears to be alone for much of the trailer.

Ghost of Tsushima was set in 1274, while Ghost of Yōtei takes place in 1603. So I wouldn’t expect previous Ghost Jin Sakai to make an appearance.



It looks as gorgeous as you’d expect | Image credit: Sucker Punch

“When we set out to make a new Ghost game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in Ghost of Tsushima: playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world ” wrote Sucker Punch communications manager Andrew Goldfarb on the PlayStation Blog.

“We also wanted to continue to innovate. To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of ​​the Ghost instead. At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore.”

This will also be Sucker Punch’s first game built from the ground up for PS5, as Ghost of Tsushima was originally a PS4 release before its director’s cut version. There’s no confirmation yet it will be enhanced for PS5 Pro, but as a Sony first party game you’d certainly expect it to be.

Ghost of Tsushima was also released on PC, where it saw immediate success as PlayStation’s biggest single-player PC launch.