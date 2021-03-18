Sony has revealed its next-generation PlayStation VR controllers designed for use with its upcoming, under-wraps PS5 VR headset.

The orb-like controllers wrap around each hand, with a design similar to Oculus Touch and a feature set akin to the standard PS5 DualSense. There’s not a glowing ping-pong ball in sight.

Also, your hands will emerge from the realm of Silent Hill.

Each VR controller contains adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and finger touch detection for your thumb, index and middle digits.

“This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay,” Sony’s Hideaki Nishino wrote on the PlayStation blog. Keep it clean, kids.

Movement tracking for each controller is computed via the new headset (which suggests that no camera setups will be required).

“The Left controller contains one analog stick, the triangle and square buttons, a ‘grip’ button (L1), trigger button (L2) and Create button,” Nishino continued.

“The Right controller contains one analog stick, the cross and circle buttons, a ‘grip’ button (R1), trigger button (R2) and Options button. The ‘grip’ button can be used to pick up in-game objects, as one example. “

Sony said last month that its PlayStation 5 VR headset won’t launch in 2021, though it has announced its plans early to ensure VR developers know it has plans to support the medium and to encourage studios to create games for its platform.

These new controllers are being sent out to developers now, Sony said, which is probably why we’re getting an official reveal of them today – before they end up inevitably leaking in photos taken on a potato. Here’s a few more shots: