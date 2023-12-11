Something that we must always keep in mind is that when we buy products such as video games or movies digitally, there will come a time when we simply will not be able to stop using them, either because the console broke down, because the servers went down, or because of the expiration of licenses and agreements between companies. That is the case that has recently emerged in controversy, since Sony is removing paid content from users related to a company.

As mentioned in statements and emails from Sony itself to users, it will be removing movies that people have purchased that carry the license of discovery, that will cause hundreds of titles to disappear and many players to have actually paid for digital air. And regarding this decision, it seems that there will be no way for them to go back in any way.

Here is the statement from the PS Store:

Starting December 31, 2023, due to our content licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view any Discovery content you have previously purchased and the content will be removed from your video libraries. We sincerely thank you for your continued support. Thank you, PlayStation Store

With this in mind, people have wondered if there is a way to back up the content before the indicated date is given, but that is something that unfortunately is not going to be possible. Some may think that a capturer can be used, however that process will not work. PS5 and PS4 They have the peculiarity that you must have HDCP activated to run video applications, and that means that turning on instruments such as the cat It is impossible because of that function.

Remember that you have until December 31 to see what you have purchased.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It is something that was surely included in the contract when I purchased the content, but since no one reads all that pile of letters, the detail has obviously been omitted. Now it is a lesson to buy content in Blu Ray format, it is what you have to not lose anything.