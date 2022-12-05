Recently an event was held PlayStation in Chinathe same one that took the one from Hero Projectwhere some interesting games were presented that will be published by the company itself sony, the best thing is that they are going to be launched worldwide. These titles bear the name of Lost Soul Aside Y convallaríaboth within the genus of RPG and with action items.

This is the trailer for Lost Soul Aside:

Here is a description of the title:

Set in a fantasy world where science fiction, swords and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, after his accidental fusion with the Arena symbiote. With combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives the player the flexibility to tailor their playstyle and choice of weapons to suit their playstyle for the battle at hand.

Progress convallaría:

The game description:

Convallaria is a fast-paced action shooter that places teamwork and tactics at the center of its game. Combining PVP and PVE, players journey through a unique world where science fiction and fantasy intertwine as players seek to piece together distant memories of a long forgotten past.

Both video games will be released for PlayStation 4 Y 5. They don’t have a release date yet.

Via: gematsu

editor’s note: The Hero Project had been taking place for some time, and it’s a pleasure that Sony gives support to these independent developers to be able to publish these games. We will see what its quality is in the following months.