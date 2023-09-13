For a few months now, the PlayStation 5 console has remained stable in terms of updates, with improvements to minor errors but nothing beyond that that surprised users who have the device in their homes. However, it seems that things are changing, as just today we are receiving a patch that adds features that were previously only available in beta form.

As found by internet portals, support for devices is added Dolby Atmos HDMI such as sound bars, televisions or home theater systems, that makes the console pass the 3D audio function of the PS5 to devices Atmos by rendering the 3D audio channels to the Atmos speakers. There are also accessibility issues for adding an assistant control with the same PS account.

Likewise, it is mentioned that PlayStation Remote Play now supported on devices running Android TV OS 12which currently include Chromecast with Google TV and the model Sony Bravia XR A95. Added to this are new voice commands that can be given in the main menu of the console, although at this time the option is only for the regions of United States and United Kingdom.

It should be noted that there is also an update for the control Dualsense, which serves to make functions more accessible, including adjustable haptic feedback to serve to a greater or lesser extent depending on the game. Of course, users continue to ask that special themes be added for the interface, something that apparently will only remain in the predecessor console.

Remember that you can now download this update.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: While it’s nice to have these updates, there really aren’t any changes that would be of benefit to the average consumer. I’m still waiting for custom themes like in the previous console, and it seems that they are not going to implement them.