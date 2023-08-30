The team asobi and sony could be preparing to reveal a new title of astrobot, according to recent trademark filings filed by the publisher for the franchise. As noted by Gematsu on Twitter, sony filed trademark registrations for astrobot in Europe before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last week, on August 25. Similarly, a new trademark was also filed by the company for astrobot in the United States last week.

Although not necessarily an indicator of an imminent announcement, new trademark registrations could suggest that a new title is in the works. astrobot.

Previous reports have also indicated the same. In 2021, the developer of astrobot, Team Asobibegan branching out to work on an unannounced title for PS5. Around the same time, sony confirmed that the studio was working on “an all-ages franchise with global appeal,” though astrobot not specifically mentioned.

Job listings that surfaced late last year also suggested that Team Asobi he was also involved in the development of a mobile game.

Editor’s note: astrobot is the only working mascot at present… I refuse to consider Mario a pet because he is human: v