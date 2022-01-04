This system will offer advice to the player through video recordings and some images.

If you’ve been struggling with any games on your PlayStation, help might be coming soon. Within the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Sony Interactive Entertainment recently published a new system of ‘coaching’, which according to your description, attend the player in numerous sections of various video games, either by some indication or advice.

The system will use video and images to help the playerHow will it work? According to Sony’s words, the system will identify when a player has “descended according to a skill level“during a section of a video game, and at that time, you will be assisted with instructions to overcome that section.

The system will cover “methods to help the user while playing”, and will do so using recordings in video of the title in question, together with images that will contribute additionally to the problem the player is going through. “The system may be used to reduce the frustration of players of various video game genres while learning a new title,” reads Sony’s description.

When will this system arrive, and to which PlayStation consoles? The post focused on explaining how it works, so these details are still unknown. Sony registered the system since last June, but it was until December 30 that was made public.

This is in line with the PlayStation statement we heard a few weeks ago, where the studio mentioned looking for more. accessibility, and a future for players of all abilities. Users are not the only thing in the company’s view, as it is also focused on improving communication with independent studios, and giving their video games more opportunities.

