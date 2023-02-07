It seems that sony stay refusing to provide the requested information both from Microsoft and by the FTC itself within the lawsuit filed by the federal commission against the house of Redmond for the acquisition of Activision.

Sony has been subpoenaed by Microsoft as a relevant element to provide information capable of giving an idea of ​​​​the picture of the situation of the gaming market, but according to reports from Florian Mueller of FOSS Patents and other sources, Sony at this point would be actively opposing to the request to provide information and data.

After an initial phase in which he stalled, leading to three postponement requests in sending the requested information, before reaching the fourth Microsoft pointed out the continuous shifting of the reference dates, which seems to have finally revealed Sony’s strategy, or the attempt not to show up at all.

Sony has reportedly asked Judge D. Michael Chappell, of the FTC Administrative Court hearing Microsoft’s lawsuit, to limit or eliminate its presence in the lawsuit. It should be noted that, with this position, Sony would be refusing to provide information even to the FTC itself, which is also awaiting documents capable of clarifying the situation.

Considering how much the company has spent on the front line to request the blocking of the acquisition, the fact of not wanting to present itself to the case to provide a clearer picture of the videogame market situation is a rather daring strategy, also because it seems that the antitrust bodies have essentially delimited the whole videogame panorama to a clash between Sony and Microsoft, therefore the lack of data on one of the two makes a precise reconstruction of the situation somewhat complicated.

On the other hand, it is quite clear that Sony has no intention of sharing sensitive information and data about its business here. At this point we are waiting to understand how the matter will develop, although even this information is not official, so everything must be taken with a grain of salt.

Just in the past few hours, we saw how Activision Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick reported on TV that antitrusts don’t understand the gaming market.