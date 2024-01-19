Sony is issuing refunds to those who purchased The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered full price by accident, if they have it on PS4 already.

Players who got swept up in the moment and accidentally purchased the full price game ahead of time, rather than going along the £10 upgrade path, will be met with a nice message of goodwill from Sony, stating they are being refunded.

“As an owner of the PS4 digital version of The Last of Us Part 2, a digital upgrade to the PS5 digital version will be available at a deeply discounted price on launch day,” this message reads.

“We don't want you to miss out on that opportunity, so as a gesture of goodwill, we have refunded your purchase for the pre-order of the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered so that you may purchase the digital upgrade on launch day.” The post affirms pre-order bonuses will still be available.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is available from today, with a few extra bells and whistles included along with the main story, such as its three Lost Levels: Jackson Party, Seattle Sewers, and Boar Hunt.

In addition, a new roguelike survival mode known as No Return has been added, as well as behind-the-scenes commentary track to the story campaign – featuring insights from director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, plus actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson , and Laura Bailey – and an unlockable Speedrun Mode.

Naughty Dog game director Matthew Gallant recently said he doesn't “understand some of the consternation” surrounding The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's release.

“My sense is there's an audience for this for whom the idea of ​​a PS5 version is thrilling,” he said. “I'm also speaking for myself, I'm excited we can bring this to the fans, and if it's not for everyone, that's fine.”

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake has been hands-on with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered already. “I can't pretend to see a jaw-dropping difference in the graphics – it was jaw-dropping in the first place – nor bring myself to care much about the haptic feedback,” she wrote following her time with the game. “But there's no denying that even with a tale as bleak as this one, I need no excuse to justify spending a little quality time again with one of the greatest games of a generation.”