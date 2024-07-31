He PlayStation VR2 It is an impressive device, with top-notch technology, that allows all PlayStation 5 users to experience virtual reality in an enhanced way. However, to achieve this, the hardware is very expensive, which has led to failure. Fortunately, Sony has finally decided to fix this and reduce the price of the PS VR2.

The PlayStation VR2 was originally priced at $550. However, a few days ago, Amazon launched a sale, where the device was available for just $350. The $200 discount was effective, as a 2,350% increase in sales was reported.

In total, it is mentioned that during More PlayStation VR2 units were sold during this sales period than in the previous seven months combinedwhich completely sold out the available units on Amazon. Although Sony has not revealed at the moment whether it plans to permanently discount the device, this makes it clear that if the company wants the hardware to be a success, it must implement a price reduction across the board.

Unfortunately, it seems that Sony is moving further and further away from the PlayStation VR2. Beyond Horizon: Call of the Mountainwe haven’t seen a first party game developed specifically for the device. While its upcoming PC compatibility could give it a new lease of life, it desperately needs the support of PlayStation Studios.. In related news, Sony has stopped production of the PS VR2. You can also learn more about its arrival on PC here.

Author’s Note:

It’s clear that the price is one thing that’s holding this hardware back. $550 is a lot of money for the PlayStation VR2. This price cut shows us that a more affordable price is the first step to making this device a success, but it seems like it’s already a bit late to achieve this.

Via: Push Square