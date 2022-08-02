It is not a rosy time for Sony. There are several declining numbers compared to last year, with that of profits certainly having a greater impact, especially for investors. The value of Sony Group Corp. has in fact gone down by 7%, with a revised profit and which will see a figure of 1.11 trillion yen compared to 1.16 the previous year.

The April-June quarter on the sale of games is also disappointing, which sees a sharp decline compared to the same period of 2021: there are in fact 47.1 million copies sold on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 against 63.6 last year but Users’ time spent with the software also dropped, down by 15% in the last quarter.

“While weak PS5 sales growth of just over 4% year-on-year can be blamed for this, the real reason appears to be the higher development costs the company has put in place through aggressive developer acquisition.“said Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors.”What we think is crucial for the future is how much its recently launched streaming service, where users have access to hundreds of older titles, will affect game sales.”

The new PlayStation Plus in fact it could lead to a further decrease in sales of titles on consoles, a context that at Sony is different from that of Microsoft, given that the Japanese house relies heavily on the different AAA blockbusters it produces. The production of new PS5s seems to be going slowly and the general situation does not seem to improve. However, it is very difficult to think that this period of contraction can continue for a long time, also given the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok in the coming months, as well as the new PSVR2.

Source: Bloomberg