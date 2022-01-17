Through a long and comprehensive post, Sony recommends over 20 games to watch in 2022, with releases for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that will see the arrival of many expected titles, new indies and much more. The company has compiled a list of those it believes are the best and will accompany us in this new year.

The list, which includes exactly 22 games for 2022, sees the inclusion of many titles for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which recently resumed production due to the scarcity of next-generation consoles. In fact, many of the titles will be available for both generations of consoles, so as to be able to take an even larger pool of users.

The first title that is recommended is exactly Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel to the previous chapter that recently showed a new trailer dedicated to the various tribes present within the story. Although we are already aware of the protagonist’s past, this new journey, scheduled for February 18, will make us discover a new part of the Earth that is still unexplored.

Another highly anticipated title, of which we still don’t know exactly the release date, is God of War Ragnarök, the second and final chapter dedicated to Kratos within Norse mythology, after the chapter released for PlayStation 4. The same first game has also recently been released for PC, of ​​which you can read our review here, allowing many users to experience the adventures of this now iconic character.

The full list of games Sony recommends that you keep an eye out for 2022 is therefore as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Elden Ring

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Gotham Knights

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

GhostWire: Tokyo

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Stray

OlliOlli World

Salt and Sacrifice

Little Devil Inside

It was

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

Tchia

Babylon’s Fall

Forspoken

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

It is also interesting to note, as reported in theoriginal article, how some titles have the wording “To be confirmed” regarding the release date, which could then see a possible reference.