The ransomware group Ransomed.vc, claimed to have managed to penetrate the systems Of Sony and now threatens to sell the stolen data to the Japanese company. The company has not yet confirmed the data theft, but Cyber ​​Security Connect has pointed out that the newborn group, active only since September, has already claimed dozens of victims, including Sony itself.

Theft

What will Jim Ryan think about the data theft?

“We managed to successfully compromise all Sony systems,” you can read in the message published by the group on various channels, which continues: “”We will not redeem them! We will sell the data. Due to the fact that Sony does not want to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE.”

Ransomed.vc has therefore published some data that would demonstrate the success of the theft, but Cyber ​​Security Connect believes that they are not too convincing, at least at first glance. These include the screenshot of an internal log-in page, those of a PowerPoint presentation, various Java files and a file index that seems to indicate the presence of fewer than 6,000 files.

Most Ransomed.vc members operate fromUkraine and from Russia. As mentioned, Sony has not yet commented on the incident. Regardless, it doesn’t seem to be a situation comparable to that of 2011, when the PlayStation Network was down for 23 days due to a hacker attack that resulted in the theft of around 77 million accounts.