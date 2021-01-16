Sony has pulled a raft of PlayStation 5 game release dates from its CES 2021 trailer.

This week, Sony published a new PS5 trailer broadcast during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to its YouTube channel, and with it some changes to the release dates of various upcoming PS5 games.

Hidden in the trailer’s small print came word that Capcom’s odd-looking astronaut and small girl-starring Pragmata will now arrive in 2023. It was previously slated for launch in 2022.

There was also a slightly more definitive March 2021 launch window for the intriguing Kena: Bridge of Spirits, instead of simply “spring”.

Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia, in development at Luminous Productions, was given a January 2022 release date. It’s a PS5 console exclusive for two years, so don’t expect that on Xbox Series S / X until January 2024.

Returnal launches on 19th March, Solar Ash in June, Little Devil Inside in July, while Stray and Ghostwire Tokyo are both due in October, according to the original trailer.

PlayStation listed its own big hitters Ratchet & Clank: Rift and Horizon Forbidden West with simple “2021” dates, though it previously specified the former would arrive in the first half of the year, while the latter would turn up in 2021’s second half.

The original small print.

However, Sony has since reuploaded the trailer to its YouTube channel – this time with the various third-party release dates and windows scrubbed from the small print. The new trailer is below:

And here’s the new smallprint:

It now seems clear this information was not intended to be released to the public at this point, which makes sense given the low-key reveal for what would normally be big news. And then there was the “Januray” typo in the original small print – further evidence the whole thing was a mistake.

SW! Nothing to see here. Moving on. You never saw nothin ‘etc.