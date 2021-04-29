Predator: Hunting Grounds has launched on Steam.

The IllFonic-developed, Sony-published asymmetrical multiplayer shooter launches on Steam a year after it made its debut on PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Predator: Hunting Grounds supports crossplay invites, but progress in-game is stored on a per-platform basis and is non-transferable, Illfonic said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Also out now is the new Airstrip map. Illfonic mentioned three more significant updates for the game are planned, one in June, one in August and one in October. Expect new Predators, characters, maps and more.

Sony is using its mobile publishing label, called PlayStation Mobile, Inc., to publish Predator: Hunting Grounds on Steam. This is the same label Sony uses to publish PlayStation games on PC including Horizon Zero Dawn, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and the upcoming Days Gone.

“A predictably grim spin on a legendary action license that really deserves better, Predator: Hunting Grounds is unworthy prey,” read Eurogamer’s review from April 2020.