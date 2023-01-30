Sony Interactive Entertainment launched PlayStation 5 more than two years ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, and this has significantly impacted the availability of consoles in stores. The semiconductor production crisis and the distribution difficulties have been a serious blow for enthusiasts, who have had to book the console months in advance to get one, and often have not been able to buy it. Damage also for Sony, of course, which in any case has sold more than 25 million consoles worldwide, also thanks to the release of key games such as God of War Ragnarok. Now, in an official post on its blog, SCE assures that from today it will be easier to buy the PS5 at retailers. “To all our fans: Thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console in a context of global challenges. If you’re looking to buy a PS5 console, it should now be much easier to find one at our retailers.” all over the world”, is the official comment. February is a key month for the Sony console: PlayStation VR2, the second generation of the virtual reality helmet, will be released on the 22nd of this month.