During the Status of Play September 2023 today, sony revealed a trio of new covers for the console PlayStation 5 (PS5) as part of the new collection Deep Earth. The three console designs are themed in silver, magma and crystals, offering players the options of Sterling silver, Volcanic Red and Cobalt blue.

Each console cover has a shiny metallic look and can be matched with controllers DualSense corresponding, each one with the same colors of the collection Deep Earth. It’s an impressive set, but the trailer used to reveal the options could be even more surprising. You can see the collection Deep Earth of the PS5 in the overly dramatic but still very impressive trailer below.

The announcement was one of several in the Status of Play from today. Other announcements included the revelation that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth, will be released in February. New images of that game were also shared at the event. As previously reported, the game will span two discs.

The latest generation of video game consoles sonythe PlayStation 5, was released in 2020. However, due to chip shortages, hoarding, and other issues, getting one was still difficult for quite some time. Even so, sony announced earlier this year that the shortage is finally over, meaning it could soon be easier than ever to get your hands on one of the consoles.

Via: Escapist Magazine

Author’s note: Someone should tell the person in charge of the designs of PlayStation in Sony that there are more than three colors in the universe.