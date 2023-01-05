During CES 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment he revealed Project Leonardoits new accessibility-focused controller that will be compatible with Playstation 5. The aim of Project Leonardo will be to allow gamers with any type of disability to play in the best possible way.

The controller will be fully customizable in configuration and will include several varieties of analog sticks and buttons of different shapes and sizes. It will be possible to completely remap the commands and store the programmed functions in different control profiles. Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or in combination with the DualSense. It is unclear whether it will be compatible with other devices such as gaming PCs.

Below we can see an announcement trailer followed by more details provided by the official PlayStation Blog.

Introducing Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5, a highly customizable and accessible controller kit

Designed to eliminate gaming barriers and help users with disabilities play easier, more comfortably and for longer on PS5.

Accessibility is of primary importance to us at PlayStation and we want to continue to outdo ourselves to enable all gamers to experience the joy of gaming. Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök or Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, or the vast array of user interface features in our PS4 and PS5 consoles, there we are committed to reducing gaming barriers for every user.

Today at CES, we announced the next step in our journey to make games more accessible: Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5. Built with input from accessibility experts, community members and game developers, Project Leonardo is our code name for a highly customizable and accessible, “ready-to-play” controller kit to help many gamers with disabilities play easier, more comfortably, and for longer.

In partnership with accessibility experts and amazing organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up, we’ve designed a highly configurable controller that integrates seamlessly with many third-party accessibility accessories as well as the PS5 console, opening up new gaming possibilities. The controller was designed to address the challenges common to many gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for long periods, accurately pressing small groups of keys or triggers, or optimally positioning the thumbs and fingers on a standard controller.

Here are some of the main features:

Extremely customizable gaming experience

Hardware customizations. Project Leonardo for PS5 offers players the ability to tailor their gaming experience. It features a solid set of interchangeable components, including a variety of analog thumbstick caps and buttons in different shapes and sizes.

Players can use these components to create a variety of control layouts. Additionally, the distance of the analog stick from the gamepad can be adjusted according to the player’s preference. These components allow players to adopt a configuration appropriate to their strength, mobility and specific physical needs.

Software customizations. Players have a range of options to customize their PS5 console gaming experience with Project Leonardo:

Key mapping Controller keys can be programmed for any supported function, and multiple keys can be set for the same function. Conversely, players can set two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) on the same key.



Control profiles Gamers can memorize programmed key settings by creating control profiles and easily switch between them by pressing the profile key. Up to three control profiles can be stored and accessed at any time from the PS5 console.



Compatibility with other accessibility devices and accessories

Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or in conjunction with other Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and a DualSense wireless controller can be used simultaneously as a single virtual controller, allowing players to combine devices to suit their particular gaming needs or to play collaboratively with others.

For example, players can pair their DualSense controller with a Project Leonardo controller or use two Project Leonardo controllers individually. Additionally, a friend or family member can assist in controlling the player character with a DualSense controller or a second Project Leonardo controller. The controllers can be dynamically turned on or off and used in any combination.

Project Leonardo is expandable via four 3.5mm AUX ports that support a variety of external switches and third-party accessibility accessories. This allows users to integrate specific switches, analog sticks or keys with the Project Leonardo controller. External accessories can be dynamically connected or disconnected and each of them can be configured like any other button.

Versatile and adaptable design

Project Leonardo’s symmetrical, fractional design allows gamers to reposition the analog sticks closer or further apart, depending on their needs. The controller is flat and you don’t need to hold it in your hand. This way players can place it on the table top or on the shelf of a wheelchair. In addition, it can be easily attached to AMPS* mounts or tripods and can be rotated 360 degrees for more comfortable use. Players can also program the “north” orientation of the analog sticks to match their desired orientation.

So Morimoto, designer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, tells how his team designed the industrial design of Project Leonardo:

“Project Leonardo is part of the PS5 product line and is based on the same design concept. Our inspiration comes from the idea that all players can experience the world of PlayStation together. Our team tested dozens of designs with accessibility experts, looking for solutions that could help solve the main challenges related to optimal use of the controller. The design of the “split controller” allows almost free repositioning of the left/right stick, it does not need to be held in the hand and allows for very flexible switching of buttons and thumbstick caps.

“Project Leonardo can be customized according to your needs, therefore there is no ‘correct’ layout. We want to give players the ability to create their own builds. In addition, the controller can flexibly adapt to different combinations of accessibility accessories, creating a personalized style. I’m excited that the design will be refined through collaboration with the players, rather than presenting them with a binding solution.“

– So Morimoto, Designer, Sony Interactive Entertainment

A look to the future

Project Leonardo is currently under development and we continue to collect valuable feedback from the community. We would like to thank all the amazing organizations and accessibility experts who support us in making this project happen.

We also want to extend our thanks to everyone in the community who has always supported making games more accessible. You are the reason we do our job and your passion inspires us every day. It is a real privilege to be able to create products that best meet your needs. We look forward to sharing more details in the future, including new product features and launch timelines.

*AMPS is an industry standard mounting screw pattern for securing devices to equipment, including those related to accessibility.