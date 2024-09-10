The presentation, led by Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect of PS5, focused mainly on the technical specifications of the machine, promising a significant leap forward in terms of performance and graphical capabilities.

In a highly anticipated online event, Sony finally took the wraps off the next iteration of its console, the PlayStation 5 Pro. The presentation, led by Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect for the PS5, focused primarily on the machine’s technical specifications, promising a significant leap forward in performance and graphics capabilities. The PS5 Pro evolves from the original console in three key ways: a more powerful GPU, advanced ray tracing, and custom AI upscaling.

The PS5 Pro will launch on November 7, priced at €799, and its design resembles the slim version of the PS5, just as recent leaks suggest. It features three side stripes and does not include a disc drive. The internal hardware upgrades result in 45% faster rendering, according to Cerny, and should improve the detail in some games and frame rates. One of the main goals of the PS5 Pro is to eliminate the need for players to choose between performance and fidelity. “Players choose performance about three-quarters of the time,” Cerny says.

Sony has beefed up the PS5 Pro’s GPU with 67% more compute units than the current PS5, and the memory is also 28% faster. All of this contributes to games rendering 45% faster. This extra horsepower should dramatically improve ray-traced games. The PS5 Pro also includes Sony’s new AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) feature, essentially an upscaling technique similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR to improve the frame rate and image quality of PlayStation games. The custom PSSR upscaling is designed to replace a game’s existing temporal anti-aliasing or upsampling implementation.