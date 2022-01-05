Within the framework of CES 2022, Sony presented his Bravia Cam, an advanced TV accessory with several features that enhance the experience, yet one stands out above the rest.

Although it sounds strange, the screens that have this device will show you a warning message when you are too close, just as your parents did when you were a child.

Of course the Bravia Cam from Sony It does much more, allowing you to control your television using gestures that save you from reaching for the remote control.

Image: Sony.

This camera will be compatible with all Bravia display models released during 2022, including OLED, LED and Mini LED, so just plug it in to use it.

Sony’s Bravia Cam will remind you of the Kinect

If you were one of those who had one of the Xbox augmented reality devices at home, surely this accessory will bring back memories, since it works in a similar way.

To turn off your television, control the volume or change the video inputs, you will have smart gestures that you must memorize, so you will not have to get up from the chair at all.

This accessory will even adjust picture and sound quality based on where you place it and changes in lighting, all thanks to its technology. Ambient Optimization Pro.

At the moment the final price of the Bravia Cam from Sony, but they assured that it will come included with the Bravia 2022 Z9K and A95K premium screens.

If you’ve already been excited about all that it can do, you will be able to find this device starting in the spring of this year. You better save because it is not seen that it will be cheap.

