Sony prepares PlayStation to enter the Metaverseand it will do so with an ambitious project that does not yet have many details, but will take advantage of every section of the company.

That’s how he made it known Kenichiro YoshidaCEO of the company, who gave some clues during a recent briefing.

The executive is clear that ‘the metaverse is at the same time a social space and a live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect’so its divisions dedicated to these sections could join forces in the future.

Not only Zuckerberg bets on this concept. Image: Sony.

Although it remains unclear how they will directly address the idea of ​​the metaverse, Kenichiro Yoshida showed all the efforts they have implemented so far.

One of the most representative occurs with PlayStationwhich began to open its borders taking some of its titles to PC and even mobilein order to make its properties better known.

Not satisfied with this, they expanded the opportunities they have with crossplay, by allow Fortnite V-Bucks purchased on this console to be valid on other platforms.

Tim Sweney, CEO of Epic Gamesacknowledged this effort and stated that “PlayStation has played a huge role in the social gaming revolution that is fueling the growth of the metaverse as a new entertainment medium.”

Fortnite is a social space that approaches the metaverse. Image: Epic Games.

This concept of metaverse It is very vague, but broadly speaking we can summarize it as a digital space where people spend more and more time as they have more activities to do.

Taking this into account, we can think that Sony may use each of its subsidiaries to offer a product to the publicbe it music, movies or even video games.

Surely we will have more specific details in the future, but they seem to have strong foundations to be one of the strongest innovators in this field.

