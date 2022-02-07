Sony AI, the department in charge of said technology, has advanced a teaser that points to digital driving.

Sony has its sights set on the future, and we’re not just talking about video games. Although it has already prepared some titles with which to rejoice in 2022, the rest of the company’s departments continue to search for new technological advances. The Artificial intelligence is one of them, and has already been very present in our sector both with immersive experiences and with patents that help in the game and facilitate battles.

Sony will reveal the full announcement on February 9Now Sony has set out to further investigate this area through a collaboration with PolyphonyDigital, authors of the Gran Turismo franchise. As you can see at the beginning of this text, Sony AI, the department in charge of said technology, has shared a teaser with which he prepares us for an announcement that they will give the february 9. In this way, this Wednesday we will be able to know what this new union between companies is about.

The department has not given many details regarding the project, although everything indicates that it will be something related to driving and will be a “discovery” in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Therefore, we will have to wait just a couple of days to find out everything related to this initiative that could touch video games or find a new utility for real life.

Returning to our hobby, Polyphony Digital is preparing for the launch of a Gran Turismo 7 that will be released on March 4. The last State of Play It has left a very good taste in our mouths with the game, which has given new gameplay and details that car fans will love. In addition, from 3DJuegos we reiterate these good feelings and, after seeing it, we can already confirm that promises a lot.

