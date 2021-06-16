Hermen hulst, boss PlayStation Studios, said Sony prefers to secure external partnerships for new IPs rather than buy studios. Talking with Eurogamer, Hulst I declare that PS Studios continues to grow, and the team “is always looking for new and incredible experiences” regardless of the genre or size of the studio. The main focus of the Japanese company is to find talent and empower developers without creating any type of restriction by offering them the same services and facilities as their first-party studios.

In the own words of Hulst:

“If I meet a group of people working on something, who have gained an incredible amount of experience and have matured as creatives, and then you remove the restrictions, give them a blank sheet, it’s amazing to see what they do with it. “

Although Sony recently announced a series of external partnerships, the company has been working with these partners for a long time. Such is the case with Deviation Games, who announced a new AAA IP for Playstation 5 which has been in development for a year. Hulst continuous:

“The new IPs are great. We always want to offer a new experience for our audience, for the PlayStation community. It is also an honor for me as head of PlayStation Studios to find people like Jason, Dave and their team at Deviation Studios to work with us. “

Fountain: Eurogamer