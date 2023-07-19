Update 7/19: It seems that the teaser of the well-known The Snitch, which for many was indicative of something related to PlayStation (the message was P x S, after all) instead referred to the imminent arrival of Pokémon Sleep. If you were waiting for some news from Sony, therefore, it seems that for the moment you have to lower your expectations. Below you will find the original news.

Original news 07/17: In the world of video games, leakers and presumed insiders can now post three simple letters online to unleash assorted rumors, as happened in these hours with The Snitcha leading specialist in the field of rumors, who published the mysterious “P x S” message starting a series of speculations centered especially on PlayStation, with rumors of a presentation event and a possible acquisition.

You can see the tweet below and it seems really difficult to interpret, however the fame of the character in question immediately made the message go viral in some way, which propagated triggering a wide range of different possibilities.

The fact that it contains the letters P and S obviously suggests a Playstation, but the distribution of these seems to be the typical one that is used for cross-overs, or for acquisitions. Indeed, Sony itself uses “x” to officially announce the acquisition of a new team, as we have seen in the past.

In short, the total names on the possible acquisitions of PlayStation started from this message, focused on companies that begin with “S”: among these we obviously speak of Sega and Square Enix, even if it is only wild speculation, for the moment.