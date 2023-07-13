By now it is clear that sony plans to invest big in the live service games, much to the annoyance of the historical and “hardcore” users who care above all about the big single player blockbusters on which the company has built a large part of its image. Beyond the bombastic statements already made several times by Jim Ryan and other executives in the past, speaking of about 12 projects of this type in development at PlayStation Studios, we had concrete confirmation during the recent PlayStation Showcase in May, from which it is it emerged that the first party productions all seem to be based on this type of product. To enrich the picture, information has also arrived on the extent of the investments: there is talk of 2.13 billion dollars in research and development, even if not all of it will be destined for this type of game.

Although it is easy to be scandalized by this change of direction, which sees a large part of Sony PlayStation’s investments focus on games that seem to represent the opposite of thetypical identity of PlayStation Studios productions, the question could instead be very interesting and also demonstrates a remarkable willingness to change, evolve and even challenge preconceptions on the part of Sony. On the other hand, it cannot be said that the thing comes by surprise: many of the teams acquired by the company are in fact specialized in multiplayer games or have already announced projects in this area, so it is simply the fulfillment of a broad design that was maturing for some time already in that of Sony, so the premises were all there.

The company reiterated that it intends to focus strongly on new intellectual properties, and this is a great thing: rather than flattening on the wild serialization of successful franchises, the choice to focus on completely new things is courageous and commendable. It is also a necessary consequence of the current configuration of the market: we have seen the production costs for The Last of Us 2 and Horizon Forbidden West and it is clear how these types of games have become significant risks, which need to be counterbalanced by other possible sources of earnings and alternative production models. This does not mean a complete replacement, but an addition of live services to Sony’s typical “cinematic” games, which can also be supported thanks to the new intellectual properties in the form of GaaS.

However, the risk represents the biggest problem of this new organization: for a live service game that manages to achieve a certain success, there are dozens failing, and the situation gets worse as the market becomes saturated. Certainly Sony will have done his accounts and will probably intend to launch high-profile titles in this area, but the risk could also be internal competition, which is why it will be necessary to vary genres, tones and game structures as much as possible in order not to run into some kind of cannibalization. In any case, Sony’s choice is certainly courageous and demonstrates a desire for change that should be supported, obviously waiting to see the results of this new strategy.

