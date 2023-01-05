Sony Playstation held a conference to the CES 2023 last night, starting at 2.00 am Italian time: if you weren’t able to follow it live, here is the full video of the event, which naturally includes all the announcements and trailers presented for the occasion.

As you know, Gran Turismo 7 VR for PS VR2 was announced during the conference: the new mode of the driving game from Polyphony Digital will debut on February 22, coinciding with the launch of the virtual reality headset on Playstation 5.

Project Leonardo was also presented, the new accessibility controller designed to allow even disabled users to access the experiences available on PS5, thanks to its many customizations and different layouts.

That’s not all: during the event it was announced that PS5 has totaled 30 million units sold, with December 2022 being the best month ever for the Sony platform: a truly excellent result, considering the well-known issues relating to production and distribution of the console.

Finally we were able to watch the first teaser trailer of the Gran Turismo film and the presentation of Beat Saber for PS VR2: another title that will enrich the line-up of the new viewer, although an official release date has not yet been announced.