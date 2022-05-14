After the publication of the leak images on the alleged new chapter of silent Hill by an insider and their removal, now a new clue feeds the rumors about the return of the franchise in an incredible way.

The Polish study Bloober Team (who has worked on games such as The Medium, Layers of Fear, Observer) has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with Sony PlayStation. The timing is undoubtedly suspect given everything that happened yesterday. This game licensing and distribution agreement appears to be tied to hints that there is indeed a new Silent Hill game in the works.

“The Bloober Team Board of Directors informs that today it has entered into an important licensing and distribution agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC relating to the distribution of certain titles in a new distribution system. The issuer will report details, including release dates, in separate current reports“The statement reads. The agreement should therefore concern the titles that Bloober Team owns. However, there is also another interesting point, which concerns the” new distribution system “: Bloober Team’s games will also arrive on the new PlayStation Plus ?

All of 2021 revolved around Bloober Team and the apparent Silent Hill under development. First with the collaboration agreement with Konami, then with his three projects with “code names” and also with his new game in production and another in pre-production.

We just have to wait for a possible official announcement from the interested parties.

Source: ResetEra